Gran Paradiso at the West Villages hosted a Holiday Craft Fair in the activities center, craft and billiards room December 8, featuring the unique and handmade items made by residents, where guests could make purchases in time for the upcoming holidays. See more photos on pages 22 and 23.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.