Grand Palm resident Howard Chud implemented a photography club for those interested in learning more about the basics and fundamentals surrounding the art including camera equipment, the use of certain editing software programs, lighting and other helpful tips, with all skills and levels welcome to participate. Those who attend the monthly group share their photography knowledge, skills, ideas and pictures, choosing a topic and/or subject matter to highlight and discuss for the upcoming month. The subject the club chose for February to discuss for their recently-held March meeting was pet photography.
