IslandWalk at the West Villages hosted a bazaar and yard sale event the weekends of Jan. 19 Jan. 26. More than a thousand leftover items from such were donated by residents for a Backpack Silent Auction held on Feb. 2 in the event center. Items included housewares, decor, furniture, electronics, wall decor, tools, lamps, bicycles, to name a few. Proceeds raised through the auction will support 20 children through All Faiths Food Bank Backpack program at Lamarque Elementary School for an entire school year. All items not sold during the auction will be donated to Tidewell Hospice for resale in their thrift store.
