ISLANDWALK — This weekend IslandWalk will present “Practical Time Travel,” written by resident Vincent Scarsella.
“Practical Time Travel” is the story of a man who believes he can change his regrets through time travel, and begs the question ‘if I could go back in time, what could I change?’
The play originally premiered in January in Lakeland, under the direction of Jon Fedkiw of Just Write! Lakeland. Fedkiw and the Lakeland Players will present this weekend’s production of the show.
“Practical Time Travel” will premiere at 7 p.m. on Saturday at IslandWalk, tickets are $20 and the event is BYOB. Tickets can be purchased by using IslandWalk’s automated system. The show is open only to IslandWalk residents.
Residents from other communities are invited with an IslandWalk resident or they can contact Scarsella at vlscarsella@gmail.com to attend the show.
