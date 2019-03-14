Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a free St. Pat’s Day craft program for kids in the community’s clubhouse March 2. Children could create their own rainbows and pot of gold crafts, filled with various items including stickers, notepads, pencils, bead necklaces, Hershey’s Kisses and other items, and enjoyed shamrock sugar cookies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.