Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a kids craft day February 2 in the community’s clubhouse, with the theme featuring Valentine’s Day. Those who attended the event made personalized cards for the upcoming holiday, butterfly snack craft, word game and participated in other fun-filled activities.
