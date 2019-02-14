Gran Paradiso now hosts Laughter Yoga every Friday morning at 11 a.m. taught by Cathy Grippi, with classes free for the month of February for residents of the West Villages community. Grippi also hosts the program at one of Gran Paradiso’s neighboring communities — IslandWalk — as well as Saturday mornings at Centennial Park — 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice — by the gazebo starting at 10 a.m. For more information visit: www.laughteryogavenice.com.
