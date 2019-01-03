Cathy Grippi hosts Laughter Yoga at IslandWalk at the West Villages every Friday morning from 10:15-11 a.m. in the community’s event center. Laughter Yoga is an aerobic exercise of the lungs and entire body. Guests stand, sit and practice vocal exercises that mimic laughter, which include breathing exercises, stretching, clapping and playfulness, during the free fun-filled, contagious program. Grippi also hosts free Laughter Yoga on Saturday mornings at Centennial Park — 200 W. Venice Avenue, Venice — by the gazebo starting at 10 a.m. For more information visit: www.laughteryoga venice.com.
