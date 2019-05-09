IslandWalk’s Love in a Backpack program hosted one more packing session for the school year on May 2. Resident volunteers of the community joined in the clubhouse and packed 1,082 bags (two-weeks worth) of healthy, weekend food items donated to more than 540 children who attend North Port schools including Lamarque, Cranberry, Atwater and Toledo Blade.

