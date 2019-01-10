Starting January 4, Renaissance has added a yoga class on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 1 p.m., with certified yoga instructor and Venice resident Katja Dietze at the helm. During the 60-minute class, Dietze teaches those of all abilities how to safely maneuver through knee, back and shoulder issues, increasing energy and gain knowledge in proper breathing techniques.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.