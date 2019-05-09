GRAN PARADISO — Gran Paradiso's fundraising committee for All Faiths Food Bank's Backpack program hosted a Kentucky Derby viewing party May 4, in the community's clubhouse activities center. Applebee's, Chili's and Walmart provided donations of light snacks, and residents were also encouraged to bring additional snacks and beverages to share with others. Publix, Cassariano, Cafe Evergreen, Daiquiri Deck, Darrell's Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse and TJ Carney's contributed gift card donations towards the many raffles and prizes. All proceeds received during the event directly benefit All Faith's Food Bank's Backpack program. Live musical entertainment was provided by Ed Trezza and Carl Letterie of E.C. Listening. Several gift baskets, door prizes and raffle items were available for guests to win throughout the evening.
