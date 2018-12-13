Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a ladies ornament exchange December 6 in the community’s new clubhouse and amenity facility. Residents were asked to bring an unmarked, wrapped ornament with a value of $5 or less, then participated in a “left/right” Christmas exchange game featuring a story called “Suing Santa.” Refreshments and cookies were served during the free event.
