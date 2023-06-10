Jane Gallagher, left, Bitter Ends Captain, presents Alyssa Jongsma, VYBA sailor, a special award plaque in recognition of being nominated for the Florida Women’s Sailing Association Young Woman Sailor of the Year from the Bitter Ends club. Alyssa will be attending Florida Gulf Coast College in the fall where she will be a member of their young sailing team and a Marine Science major. Also pictured are Yvonne Watson, VYBA Executive Director, and Ann Carroll, far right, BE Treasurer, who presented Alyssa with a sailboat tote that contained a $1,600 award check to help with her education.
An Honor initiation ceremony was held by the Sarasota chapter of Delta Delta Delta for Venice resident Lisle Casper, center, in the Venice home of her sponsor, Cindy Jeffers, right, front row. Seated next to Casper is alumnae chapter president Retta Burling Messer of Sarasota.
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) members Gordy Johnson, Susan Coleman and Jim Reilly members enjoyed a fun night of socializing at the beach.
PHOTO BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
Debbie Gericke trains her grandson Jonathan to be the youngest member of the Bloom Team in downtown Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBBI GERICKE
Debbie Gericke’s grandson, Jonathan, 7, is the youngest member of the Venice Area Beautification Inc. Bloom Team.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBBIE GERICKE
