On Saturday, December 15 approximately 50 residents participated in Renaissance at West Villages progressive dinner. Residents who attended the event went to four separate homes in the community, throughout the night, to feast on food that was provided by the host/homeowner and get their “passport” stamped. For the last course, all participants met at the community’s clubhouse for dessert, hosted by Heather Alexandre, clubhouse manager. Great fun was had by all and new friendships were created.
