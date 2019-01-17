Mattamy Homes at Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a grand opening celebration for the community’s clubhouse and amenity center January 12, with the public welcome. Tours of the new clubhouse and outdoor facilities including bocce, tennis and pickleball courts as well as a children’s playground. Guest were welcome to visit the decorated model homes as well as participate in drawings held throughout the day. Yoga demonstrations, live entertainment and refreshments were served during the free event.
