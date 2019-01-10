On Saturdays in the arts and crafts room beginning at 11 a.m., residents at IslandWalk paint rocks to help spread joy and love by placing the rocks around different areas of the West Villages community for residents to find. The group recently donated some of their hand-painted creations to patients and their families at Tidewell Hospice in Venice.
