Long-time IslandWalk resident Ross the Mentalist brought his entertaining mind-reading show to the West Villages community, selling out both his Saturday and Sunday matinees. He has performed more than 500 shows throughout Florida, Pennsylvania and New York, including The Russian Tea Room and the Waldorf Astoria, as well as performing on Carnival and Cunard Cruise Lines. He volunteered his services for both shows, with the $2,000 money raised from the performances being donated to IslandWalk’s Love in a Backpack program, to benefit Lamarque Elementary School in North Port. He will donate his services for other communities to raise money to benefit their chosen charity as well. For more information on his entertaining, fun-filled shows, check out “Ross the Mentalist” on YouTube, or for booking information, call 718-986-7412.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.