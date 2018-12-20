Santa Claus (with InviteSanta.com) made a stop at Renaissance December 14, where children, adults and those who have pets could have their pictures taken with him, all the while enjoying an evening night with the man in red, conversing, revealing Christmas wish lists and decorating sugar cookies. See more photos on pages 7-8.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.