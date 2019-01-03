Gran Paradiso hosted a singles meet and greet happy hour in the clubhouse billiards room December 27. Guests who attended the event were asked to bring their own beverage and an appetizer to share with fellow residents. The community hosts the program the last Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.