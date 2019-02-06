Gran Paradiso hosted its fourth annual Super Bowl Tailgate Party on Sunday.
Hundreds of the residents from the West Villages community — along with their guests brought food and put on their favorite NFL teams apparel.
The band Kettle of Fish performed for the day.
It also included a soup contest, kids games and socializing in the four hours prior to kick off.
