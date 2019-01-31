Kim Nakach, lifestyle director at Grand Palm, along with Jim Vallie provided live, musical entertainment for residents Friday evening, during an outdoor concert at the community’s clubhouse, performing soft rock and country songs throughout the night. The duo goes by The Vallie-Burke Show. Guests were encouraged to bring their own food and refreshments to enjoy during the event. Song list: Margaritaville, Rhiannon, Amie, You’re No Good, Peaceful Easy Feeling, and Crazy by Patsy Cline, with era’s ranging from ’50s-’70s, and performed requests from the audience.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.