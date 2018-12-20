Marine Corps League Detachment 948 of North Port picked up hundreds of toys donated by staff and residents at IslandWalk December 12. Although the collection for the Toys for Tots deadline through the Marine Corps League was December 15, those who would like to still donate toys or sign up for the program can still do so by visiting the distribution office at 14260 Tamiami Trail in North Port (former Coldwell Banker building) from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. daily, or by calling 530-308-2271 (local/direct line), now through Christmas, according to Walter Alexander, coordinator for the North Port Toys for Tots campaign.
See more photos on pages 14-15
