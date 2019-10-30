Myakka River Oyster Bar co-owner Joann Stegenga is excited about all the changes coming to West Villages, and not just because she lives at Grand Palm.
Her restaurant sits a scant 2 miles from all the action at the Braves’ CoolToday Park.
“I think we’ll be quite busy this season,” she said. “The area’s finally growing up. River Road will ultimately get fixed, and they just installed a traffic light at West Villages Marketplace.”
Her and husband Mike’s Myakka River Oyster Bar has grown right along with it all.
One of the few riverfront Florida oyster bar/seafood eateries still operated by its original owners, the restaurant is entering its 25th year snuggled in a bend of the Myakka River by the bridge near River Road.
They serve a full selection of burgers, ribs, pasta dishes, gluten-free and kids’ menus, and Caribbean-sourced grilled, blackened or fried seafood including king clip, grouper and wild-caught shrimp. Oysters come from Apalachicola. Weekend specials include northern haddock and salmon. Soups are New England clam chowder and traditional gumbo.
When the Stegengas first laid eyes on the 2-acre site in 1995, it held only a dilapidated waterfront bar slowly going to seed on the site of the old Playmore Resort fish camp. The place dated back to the 1950s, when families motored in for a real Old Florida fishing vacation.
Joann might not remember that far back, but she did grow up in Sarasota and knows the area well.
Her grandfather, a college-educated German engineer who became head tentmaker for Ringling Bros., followed the circus to Sarasota in 1927.
Her father chose a quieter occupation as an accountant, and Joann went to work for him after college. Among her clients were Bill and Gloria McCloskey, then owners of Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar in Sarasota.
“When you grow up in Sarasota, you’re always around the restaurant industry,” she reflected. “I’m more of a people person than most accountants, so I gravitated toward that, helping Bill and Gloria with their place. I learned how a restaurant is run, but never dreamed we’d end up in the business ourselves.”
Today, even when Joann and Mike are at their other home in Colorado, they keep their fingers on the pulse of operations with a powerful computer system. They thoroughly trust their well-trained staff of 30, which includes son Tyler and Kelly Donnelly as managers, and many employees with 15 years’ or more experience.
For a long time, it made sense for the place to open only for dinner, especially during the recession, the Deepwater Horizon BP oil crisis and offseason in general. These days, the Stegengas are especially proud of their newly renovated riverfront patio bar — On the Point — now reopened daily for lunch, with 50 seats at undercover tables, umbrella picnic tables and a full bar.
But be careful out there. A dock sign warns, “Do Not Feed Alligators” but doesn’t exactly address wildlife helping themselves. Herons aren’t shy about daintily snagging leftovers when you aren’t looking. And curious manatees might nose up for one of the menu’s new chopped salads.
