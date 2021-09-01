WELLEN PARK — Wellen Park developers announced plans for a new neighborhood with an 18-hole golf course Wednesday.
Wellen Park Golf & Country Club will be “a new lifestyle neighborhood” in the master-planned community’s Playmore District, according to statement from Jennifer Hamilton of Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR.
Lennar, a nationwide firm that is one of Wellen Park’s main home builders, will be the developer for Wellen Park Golf & Country Club.
The new neighborhood will include an 18-hole course and a clubhouse, and bundled golfing packages will be available.
The course will take about a year to build.
The community itself will include 1,300 condominium, coach and single-family homes, priced at $200,000 or above.
Lennar’s floor plans will range from 1,120 square feet to 3,473 square feet. All will include Lennar’s Everything’s Included program, which provides homebuyers with features already included in the price of the homes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer-style cabinetry.
Homes will also have access to fiber-based TV, phone and internet service from Hotwire Communications, which is contracted to serve the entire Playmore neighborhood.
Wellen Park Golf & Country Club will link to Wellen Park’s network of walking, biking and running trails, the news release said. It will also be near the CoolToday Park, the spring-training home of the Atlanta Braves, and Downtown Wellen Park, that is under construction now.
Phase One of Downtown Wellen will feature a lakefront dining and shopping, a town hall, a kids’ playground and splash pad, a food truck area, wellness trails and more, situated next to an 80-acre lake. Many of the amenities, including an outfitter that will provide e-bikes, kayaks and paddleboard, contribute to Wellen Park’s brand of wellness and encouraging active lifestyles.
Sales for the new neighborhood are expected to begin in 2022. For more information, call 941-499-8210, or visit www.wellenpark.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.