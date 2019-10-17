North Port PD welcomes Jett

Renato Musha (left), Sgt. Tony Donohew and Jurgens Musha with Jett at Tuesday’s commission hearing. Jurgens donated the German shepherd to North Port police.

NORTH PORT — A Fort Lauderdale man is helping to make the city a bit safer.

Jurgens Musha recently donated a German shepherd to North Port Police Department. Police will pay to have the dog, Jett, trained to serve on the city’s K-9 squad.

The 2-year-old shepherd joins three dogs assigned to North Port Police Department. One of the dogs was also donated and is trained to sniff out ordnance such as bombs. The others are for narcotics and tracking people, like lost children and suspects.

Jett will ultimately be used sniffing out drugs and tracking people.

But first, he must endure hundreds of hours of training in order to work his beat, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

“Absolutely a great addition,” he said of the leashed purebred welcomed Tuesday by commissioners.

Musha, who is attending medical school and spent around $5,000 on him for obedience training, said law enforcement seemed best for Jett’s natural disposition as a worker.

“I have friends in police forces,” he said, noting that Jett is donated and that no compensation was asked for. “It’s where he belongs.”

Florida police dogs are being weaned as marijuana trackers, as medical pot and possible recreational legalization would harsh that demand.

So Jett will get imprinted with other illegal drug scents in his job with North Port department.

“If (he) helps deter drug usage, it’s well worth everything,” said Musha, accompanied to the city by his father Renato.

