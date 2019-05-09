NORTH PORT — When patrons drift away in disappointment, it can take years for a restaurant to win them back.
In the estimation of one TripAdvisor reviewer, Michelangelo’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in North Port went “from 2 to 5 stars in a year.”
He wasn’t quite right, though.
It didn’t take that long.
In just seven months, Michelangelo’s garnered a North Port Sun Readers’ Choice first-place award for best Italian restaurant and second place for pizza in a market piled high with pies.
“We are thrilled to accept these awards,” said its new co-owner, French-trained Chef Carlos Vera. “We work very hard to provide authentic Italian food and great service; there’s a lot of love in our kitchen. And we’re aiming for even better.”
Long in the hands of a Sicilian family with multiple Italian restaurants in Long Island and Florida, Michelangelo’s is its new owners’ only restaurant and the focus of all their efforts.
Sarasota chefs Carlos Vera and Julio Enguiano — who specializes in hand-tossed pizza — along with a third co-owner, Vera’s stepson Tim Edbrooke, take great pride in the transformation of Michelangelo’s.
Chef Carlos brings 35 years’ food-and-beverage experience at world-class hotels including Hyatt and Ritz-Carlton, and restaurants including Commander’s Palace in New Orleans.
“That’s the kind of food I come from,” he said. “But any place can be 5 stars. It doesn’t have to be expensive. The most important part is to make sure the food is good, the service is good and the place is clean. You have to be on top of all that.”
You’ll see similarities to the old menu. Grandma’s Pizza is still Grandma’s Pizza, a simple, square thin crust with plum tomatoes, garlic and basil. And a wide variety of special gourmet pies, from eggplant parm to pesto and BBQ chicken, are still available by the slice, often as part of two-slice lunch specials.
But it’s the extensive list of southern Italian entrees that won Michelangelo’s its blue ribbon. There are chicken or veal parmigiana, Francaise and picatta, as well as many pasta variations with house-made sauces.
Monday to Wednesday Pasta Nights include your choice of pasta with cup of soup or enormous garden salad. And their signature garlic knots come hot from the oven, interleaved, but not dripping, with buttery garlic.
Although Chef Carlos didn’t want to change the menu that customers counted on, some change will come.
“We’ll eliminate the lesser sellers, and little by little I’m implementing specials to try out. Now, for instance, we have traditional 4-ounce arancini (rice balls), provolone wedges and a classic salad — The Wedge — that people will look at and say, ‘Whoa!’”
The walls have not only a bright new coat of paint, but also artwork appropriate for the restaurant’s name. When Sarasota painter Jim Wilson noted how bare his friends’ walls looked, he remedied the situation by hanging his own colorful abstracts and pizza peels mounted on glossy five-tone panels.
“We love what we do, and we want everyone who comes to our restaurant to have a great dining experience,” said Chef Carlos. “Eat, relax, enjoy, eat more and then come back soon!”
Michelangelo’s ($-$$), 941-426-0044, 1091 S. Toledo Blade Boulevard (Publix Plaza), is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.