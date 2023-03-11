'A rush of memories' - One-time bat boy watches Yankees at CoolToday Park

WELLEN PARK — From his wheelchair, Peter Barbieri cried as the New York Yankees batter Jasson Dominguez hit a 3-run home run against the Atlanta Braves.
“A rush of memories came back to me,” Barbieri said.
Barbieri was a Yankees bat boy from 1959-60 and has always followed them. He watched them in person at CoolToday Park on Sunday, pulling ahead in the ninth to defeat the Braves, 10-6, on Sunday.
For Barbieri, 79, it was his first Yankees game in a long time.
A resident at North Port Pines, Barbieri wears Yankee clothing everyday. He talks about the team often, telling Move Mountain student volunteers about his days as the bat boy.
It involved light truancy.
“Frank Prudenti and I would skip the last two periods of school ... and work at the games,” Barbieri said.
Prudenti had been their bat boy for four years at that point and would continue until 1961, writing his own memoir decades later.
“Frank told everyone I was his cousin and recommended me to be the bat boy for the visiting side,” Barbieri said. “He was on the Yankees side.”
The teens made $2.50 per game. But Barbieri didn’t do it for the money. He loved baseball. He loved sports, statistics and the stories behind the player’s nicknames.
Even he was nicknamed by the players.
“There was already ‘Big Pete’ Previte and “Little Pete’ Sheehy so what did the players call me? Bobby. I was ‘Bobby the bat boy,’” he said.
Another potential Pete had already picked up another moniker.
“There was also Lawrence Peter Berra,” Barbieri said. “He got his nickname Yogi during his teenage years. He would squat like a Yogi so they gave him the name and it stuck. His son Dale later played with him.”
Along with Yogi Berra, Barbieri was other baseball greats: Whitey Ford, Billy Shantz, Roger Maris and Johnny Blanchard, Joe DiMaggio and more.
Barbieri said of all the players he met as a teen, one would change his life. He can’t talk about Mickey Mantle without tearing up.
“Mickey was my leader, my mentor and my friend,” Barbieri said. “When he was hurt, I was hurt. When he was having a great day, I was having a great day. He is who made me the person I am today.”
When Mantle was breaking in a new glove, he would throw the ball to Barbieri on the sideline.
“We went to the Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium in 1997, Mickey was right by my side,” Barbieri said. “What do you think he did? He handed me a piece of Bazooka gum, just like old times.”
A photo was taken of Barbieri, Mantle and Rocky Colavito.
“It was made on a sweatshirt so I will always have it and the memories.”
In his mind, he still spends time with Mantle.
“I get up everyday and meditate and think about Mickey,” he said. “I am sometimes lost without him.”
Barbieri and North Port Pines Activity Director Kelli Catropa were treated like VIPs at the game. They were given wristbands, which Barbieri hasn’t taken off yet.
They were in the air conditioned lounge seats donated by Dena Olson and Sharma Ferrugia of Exit King Realty. The Braves donated two more passes as well after hearing about Barbieri through Nicole Nappi, founder of Move Mountains.
“It takes a village to help make one’s dream come true,” Nappi said. “I absolutely love that the kids get to make connections with the North Port Pines residents. Not many teens want to hang out with elderly folk and these kids do.”
At the game, Barbieri wanted a better glimpse of the players. He was wheeled near the dugout. As he heard the crack of the bat, he yelled: “It’s a double home run!”
And he cried.
Catropa later learned Yankees manager Aaron Boone was looking for Barbieri to give him a signed ball.
“The only thing that made us sad is we didn’t know Aaron was willing to give Peter a ball,” Catropa said. “Otherwise it was one of the best days of his life.”
