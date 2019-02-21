The Sarasota County archives have scant materials about South Venice.
At least, they did until Thursday, when the South Venice Civic Association (SVCA) turned over the bulk of its records.
The Association was formed in 1955 and incorporated the following year, but the records the county received dated from even before then and include a virtually complete collection of newsletters.
There were original plats, aerial photos, minutes of meetings, newspaper clippings and more.
“It’s a treasure trove,” said Lindsay Ogles, Collections curator for Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources.
“You don’t see this everyday,” said Rob Bendus, manager of Historical Resources. “This is incredible.”
Bendus had previously visited the Association office to see what was being offered. Since then, he said, he’s been using South Venice as an example for other neighborhoods.
The city of Sarasota celebrates its centennial in 2021 and he’s been visiting neighborhoods there looking for historical materials to use to make them part of the celebration. Few have been as diligent at preserving records as the SVCA, he said.
“There’s not a lot of neighborhoods that have done what you have done,” he told the SVCA board members who were present to assist with the transfer.
$200 lotsAccording to the SVCA website, South Venice was created by Warren and Arthur Smadbeck, who bought 3,000 acres and platted them into nearly 20,000 lots, with two lots needed to build a house. The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce helped market them.
Sales materials show the lots were advertised for $200, with $25 down and $5 a month. The first model house, according to the website, was listed at $6,900.
The plan was to have South Venice incorporated at some point, but it never happened. Board Member Maureen Holland said no one is sure why.
There would be no support for doing it now, Holland said, unless possibly to gain some leverage in the ongoing dispute with the county over replacing septic systems with sewers.
The Association did hold back some documents, mostly items related to legal matters, though they could be donated later.
And there were some miscellaneous items Holland said the county might not want to bother with.
“It’s all important to us,” Ogles said.
“It’s history,” Bendus added.
Everything will be inspected, cataloged and digitized, they said, so that it will all be available to anyone with an interest in South Venice history.
“It’s all about accessibility,” Bendus said.
