Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course No injuries reported STAFF REPORT Sep 10, 2021

The airplane carrying two people crash-landed, eventually turning upside down, but no injuries were reported. PHOTO PROVIDED Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and airport staff responded to the upside down plane, which crash-landed at the Lake Venice Golf Club on Thursday morning. PHOTO PROVIDED A Cessna 172 plane crash-landed after experiencing engine trouble on Thursday morning. PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — An airplane carrying two people had engine trouble while flying over Venice about 10 a.m. Thursday.The Cessna 172 plane crash-landed, eventually turning upside down, at the Lake Venice Golf Club, 1801 Harbor Drive South.The two people reported no injuries, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and airport staff responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

Tags Venice Cessna 172 Plane Crash
