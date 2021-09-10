VENICE — An airplane carrying two people had engine trouble while flying over Venice about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Cessna 172 plane crash-landed, eventually turning upside down, at the Lake Venice Golf Club, 1801 Harbor Drive South.

The two people reported no injuries, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.

Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and airport staff responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

