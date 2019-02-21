If you didn’t know Monday was National Drink Wine Day.
So it was fitting I went over to Gran Paradiso to chat with neighbors who are not only wine judges, but also make their own wine.
Cindy and Jack Sproehnle are all about the wine. While you won’t find a bottle of their creation at Publix, you may see it in a gift basket as a door prize or a friend may have a bottle they got from the Sproehnles.
Along with red wines, Cindy makes Limoncello which is a lemon liquor. Cindy says its easier to make Limoncello in Florida due to the citrus, unlike the wine.
Jack makes his wine in Parrish with his partner, and they make eight to 10 different red wines. They no longer make white wine because of the cold stabilization process.
Cindy explained that the cold stabilization is harder in Florida due to the warm weather, where in Cincinnati the weather was better for it.
The couple now gets grapes flown in and make a wide variety of reds. Pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, zinafadel to name a few.
“(We do) blends of all those and create various crazy things,” Jack said.
Though before the pair started making wine, they were judging wine.
“(It’s) a big part of our lifestyle,” Cindy said.
Jack and Cindy are certified through the American Wine Society, where they took the course.
Jack explained its a three year certification program with an educational component.
“It’s three years and very intense,” Jack said.
He added that a lot of it is sensory evaluation and being able to detect faults in several different wines.
The pair have been part of the American Wine Society since 1989 and its a family affair, with Cindy’s family also being into wines.
Jack was certified in 1996 and Cindy got hers in 2015.
“It was always a goal,” Cindy said.
Jack had been judging since 1996 and during his judging he realized he could make his own wine. He said that about 70 percent of those who judge were making wine.
He joined the Cincinnati Vinters Club and through that experience he learned about making wine.
“(I) made (the) first batch in 2004,” Jack said.
It went forward from there for the couple, who still make the wine.
Cindy says that the first batches weren’t great and many of them were thrown out, but it was after they got into the groove of it. Eventually producing wines that were drinkable and were able to be shared with family and friends.
They moved to Gran Paradiso three years ago and continued making wine, and spreading their love of wine.
Up until recently the pair oversaw the wine tasting at the Venice Newcomers Group and now oversee it at the Nova club.
The Nova is the alumni group for the newcomers, which after three years members can graduate to.
Cindy mentions there are also two local chapters of the American Wine Tasters Society as well.
As for the couple they aren’t interested in selling, just giving out and donating their wines. Though over all they want to share with friends and encourage others to partake.
“We encouraged a neighbor to the do the wine tasting course,” Cindy said.
Cindy is looking forward to helping her neighbor study for the course.
The pair plans to spend more time in Gran Paradiso, though they do travel for some judging events from time to time.
Jack says that it’s a good hobby to have in retirement and a good way to meet others.
“We find that retired people don’t have hobbies,” Jack said.
He added that it’s also a good way to drink wine without having to pay too much.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at alexandra.herrera@yoursun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.