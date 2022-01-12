Sorry, an error occurred.
John Hodge, with Hodge Pool Service, found an alligator in a customer’s pool after it tore through a screen Monday morning.
PHOTO PROVIDED
John Hodge, with Hodge Pool Service, said authorities told him the alligator found in a customer’s pool would be relocated.
VENICE — Going into work Monday, John Hodge with Hodge Pool Service did not expect to see anything out of the ordinary.
John Hodge, with Hodge Pool Service, finds an alligator in a customer's pool on Monday morning.
"I showed up to the house this morning and there was a big ol' gator in the pool," Hodge said.
While he has found snakes and small rodents in the pools he services, he said it was very rare to find an alligator.
"It tore through the screen and climbed in," he said.
An alligator found in someone's pool splashes around when authorities try to capture it.
Hodge said he saw the between 6 to 8 foot alligator out of the corner of his eye "hanging out."
"It scared me because it was in the shallow end," he said.
Hodge contacted authorities to help capture the alligator and "they said they are relocating it, which is awesome."
