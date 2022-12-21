Signs advertising a Dec. 1 Sarasota County Planning Commission hearing still stand on the property at River and Center roads east of Venice where 223 apartments are planned. The zoning changes were approved by the planning commission and also by the Sarasota County Commission on Dec. 13.
VENICE — A vacant pasture at North River Road and Center Road that was home to a herd of cows is slated for development as an apartment complex.
On Dec. 13, the Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved the request from Chris Doherty, the owner of the property, for a small area comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning to allow for the development of a 223-unit apartment complex.
The property was zoned as moderate density residential, and Doherty was requesting a change to office/multi-family residential to allow his project, called Venice Shore Apartments, to proceed.
Situated between the Stoneybrook and Grand Palm developments, Doherty’s plan calls for the development of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in nine buildings.
The complex would have a 300-foot separation from both of those existing developments, Robert Medred, the agent for Doherty, told commissioners.
Access to the property will be from Center Road and River Road.
That access from River Road was a central point of discussion when the planning commission considered the petition in November before recommending approval.
Commissioner Nancy Detert brought it up during the meeting.
“My concern is dangerous River Road,” Detert said. “People come flying off the interstate and are causing accidents.”
Noting that River Road is now a state road and undergoing a project to both widen and improve it, Medred said that the access point and its location on River Road is subject to approval by the Florida Department of Transportation.
“I can guarantee you that the scrutiny of our FDOT permit will be very significant,” Medred said.
While the county’s planning department had received 24 letters or emails expressing opposition to the proposal, no one appeared before the commissioners to comment during the public hearing.
Echoing Commissioner Mike Moran’s comment that the proposal was “a no-brainer,” Commissioner Joe Neunder said, “It certainly looks like an appropriate project for the area.”
Detert got in the last word, however, before commissioners voted.
“The times are a’changing,” she said, remembering with River Road was just a dirt road and cows were in the pasture. “It’s a little sad, but it is the best use of the property.”
