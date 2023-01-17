A developer wants to build on what is now the wooded area in the upper right of the photo. That linear lake, some land and Annex Road are between it and the Venice Rookery, the big lake in the middle with the little island in it.
The area outlined in yellow is the intended site of a 208-unit apartment complex west of Jacaranda Boulevard just south of Tamiami Trail. The Venice Area Audubon Rookery, a county park, is the lake area at left toward the bottom of the image. A tire store and a pharmacy are north of the site, while the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building is to the west, an adult-living facility is to the south and the Venice Walmart is to the east, across Jacaranda Boulevard.
VENICE — The Venice Area Audubon Society is sounding a warning about a proposed multi-family development near the Rookery in South Venice.
A notice posted onsite advises the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners will consider several land-use changes Wednesday regarding the property at 2651 Jacaranda Blvd., east of the Rookery across Annex Road.
It urges the public to submit written comments and attend the meeting in an effort to protect it.
According to a staff memo in the Commission's packet for the meeting, no one from the public attended a neighborhood workshop about the project in June.
Approval of the changes, as recommended by the Planning Commission, would open the door to construction of a five-story, 208-unit complex with 5,000 square of commercial space and and 8,000-square-foot amenity center with a fitness center and a pool.
The site is owned by Jay and Premala Raja, of Englewood, but is under contract to CEM Development Construction Services LLC, of Lakeland.
The purchase agreement is in the County Commission packet but doesn't show the price. The property appraiser's website lists a taxable value of $728,989.
The land is already zoned for multi-family use but at 8.33 acres could only have a total of 108 units at the maximum density of 13 dwelling units per acre.
The Commission has the authority, however, to apply a future land-use policy regarding parcels of 10 acres or more to smaller ones to increase density and add to the housing inventory. The higher maximum of 25 dwelling units per acre gets the project to a total of 208.
But the added density comes with a string: At least 15% of the extra units must be designated as affordable housing — housing for a household with an income of 80% or less of the area median income, the memo states.
Staff wanted to hold the applicant to a 20-year period of affordability and to agree that its 750-square-foot units would only count as half a unit against the 15 affordable ones it would be required to have.
The applicant countered with a five-year period and full credit for each unit, and the Planning Commission agreed.
According to a staff report, which doesn't mention the Rookery, the county's Environmental Protection Division has no objections to the project.
The County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in chambers in the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail. The project near the Rookery is item No. 50 on the agenda.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.