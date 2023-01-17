Venice Rookery

A developer wants to build on what is now the wooded area in the upper right of the photo. That linear lake, some land and Annex Road are between it and the Venice Rookery, the big lake in the middle with the little island in it.
Egret

An egret suns itself at the Venice Rookery.

VENICE — The Venice Area Audubon Society is sounding a warning about a proposed multi-family development near the Rookery in South Venice.


A notice posted onsite advises the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners will consider several land-use changes Wednesday regarding the property at 2651 Jacaranda Blvd., east of the Rookery across Annex Road.

Female Anhinga

An anhinga spreads its wings at the Venice Rookery.
Rookery

The area outlined in yellow is the intended site of a 208-unit apartment complex west of Jacaranda Boulevard just south of Tamiami Trail. The Venice Area Audubon Rookery, a county park, is the lake area at left toward the bottom of the image. A tire store and a pharmacy are north of the site, while the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building is to the west, an adult-living facility is to the south and the Venice Walmart is to the east, across Jacaranda Boulevard. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments