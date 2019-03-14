Atlanta Braves Sign

New signs have been installed along West Villages Parkway this week pointing drivers towards the new CoolToday Park. The signs start at River Road and West Villages Parkway and direct drivers towards Tamiami Trail. CoolToday Park will be the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The Braves will play the final game of spring training at 4:05 p.m. on March 24.

 SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA
