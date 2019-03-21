NORTH PORT — Few sports teams have existed for more than 50 years.
The Braves, as an organization, have that bested by more than another half-century.
And while they are now the Braves, they started out as the Boston Red Stockings — no relation, ever, to the later Boston Red Sox — and then they were the Beaneaters, Doves, Rustlers and Bees, according to their official history.
The first name came with the team’s incorporation Jan. 20, 1871 — it was the same year that the Great Chicago Fire broke out. For perspective, Ulysses S. Grant was president.
Harry Wright and Ivers Whitney Adams began the Boston Red Stockings and the team became a charter team of the National Association of Professional Baseball Players — what is now called the National League.
“Like the current Braves, Wright’s Red Stockings, were a dominant force. They won six of the first eight pennants in history — National Association flags in 1872-1875 and National League championships in 1877-78. In 1875, they won 26 straight games, and won all 38 home games at the Union Base Ball Ground in Boston’s South End,” the Braves history states.
During those years, the name switched often and sometimes oddly. Another team was named the Cincinnati Red Stockings, so the Boston Red Stockings became known as the Red Caps.
The team name morphed into the Beaneaters through the late 1800s, then switched to the Doves in 1907 and Rustlers in 1911.
The name Braves first came to be in 1912, apparently a reference to the team’s owner political affiliation.
Still cited by baseball fans as among the most memorable seasons in the history of the sport, the Braves went from last place at 26-40 in July 1914, to first place. The Boston “Miracle” Braves ended up winning the National League pennant, finishing the season by being underdogs in the World Series — where they swept the celebrated Philadelphia A’s.
While the Braves were the first team in Boston, the American League’s Red Sox usurped much of the city’s attention. That led to the Braves moving to Milwaukee in 1953 — where they stayed for about 13 years.
The Braves were the first team to leave the East Coast, but within five years, other teams headed West, including the A’s (who started in Philadelphia, moved to Kansas City and are now in Oakland); Browns (who started in Milwaukee, moved to St. Louis and are now the Baltimore Orioles); Dodgers (who started in Brooklyn and are now in Los Angeles); and Giants (who started as the New York Gothams in 1883 and moved to San Francisco).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.