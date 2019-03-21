WEST VILLAGES — Atlanta has been the home of the Braves since 1966 and is considered one of the most important hubs of commerce in the Southeast.
The city is also home to nearly 500,000 in the limits and nearly 6 million in its metropolitan area.
It has been prominent in American history — from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement. It is home to one of the busiest airports in the world; traffic of Interstate 75 which is often ... let’s say challenging ... and anything from Coca-Cola to Centers for Disease Control to Ebenezer Baptist Church to the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Arguable the most important people in American history born or who have lived in Atlanta have been Martin Luther King Jr., Ted Turner, President Jimmy Carter and “Gone with the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell.
West Villages doesn’t have, so far, nearly the tourist attractions nor the nicknames. The most popular nicknames for it are The ATL, City in a Forest and Hotlanta — originally coined by The Allman Brothers Band.
Music that came out of Atlanta through the decades — aside from the Allman Brothers — have included everyone from Travis Tritt to Outkast to Jerry Reed to Brenda Lee to CeeLo Green.
Sometimes called Hollywood of the South, Atlanta has also been a place famous directors and actors have called home, including Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, Steven Soderbergh, Ed Helms, Jeff Foxworthy, DeForest Kelley, Kenan Thompson, Donald Glover, Raven Symone, Chris Tucker and Chloe Grace Moretz.
West Villages doesn’t quite have a similar resume of the influential nor famous.
Yet.
Atlanta has a head start of about 170 years.
