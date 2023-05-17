OSPREY — A man who has pleaded no contest in a fatal hit-and-run crash is not to blame for the death involved, a new court document states. 

Attorney Peter Aiken admits his client, David Chang, 66, left the scene after striking Lilly Glaubach with his car near Pine View School in Osprey, according to a motion he filed with the 12th Judicial Circuit. 


   
