OSPREY — A man who has pleaded no contest in a fatal hit-and-run crash is not to blame for the death involved, a new court document states.
Attorney Peter Aiken admits his client, David Chang, 66, left the scene after striking Lilly Glaubach with his car near Pine View School in Osprey, according to a motion he filed with the 12th Judicial Circuit.
But, the document states, had he stayed, he would have never faced any charges related to the death of the 13-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle across the street in August 2022.
Chang, 66, pleaded no contest in March to one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with physical evidence.
His sentencing is Friday.
Chang was driving a car on East Bay Street in Osprey when he struck Glaubach, who was riding a bicycle. Glaubach died days later due to her injuries.
Chang's defense attorney says Florida prosecutors are seeking 15 years for the crimes, "punishing" Chang as if he was a DUI criminal or involved in a vehicular homicide. Neither is true, Aiken writes.
The "cause" of the "unfortunate accident" was not Chang, who is described as a careful driver who'd never been in any crash before.
There is a video that shows the collision "in real time," it states. And that will be played for the court to show "irrefutable evidence that the 'accident' was not 'caused' by the defendant," it states.
It later states, emphatically, that the motion is not attempting to blame Lilly Glaubach, either.
The "punishment" of a long sentence will only be felt by Chang's wife, it states, who it notes is elderly.
Prosecutors want to add "death points" to Chang's sentencing scoresheet to make the minimum sentence of about nine years; without those points added, the minimum sentence is 22 months, although there is a statutory 48 months minimum mandatory sentence, it notes.
"Needless to say, the correct computation of the Guideline is critical," it states, noting the court "may depart" from the minimum under certain, clear circumstances that would end in the sentence itself being "unjust."
It states it is not attempting to blame Lilly Glaubach for her death, either.
"The reality of life is that sometimes, accidents happen...The defendant is also greatly saddened by the reality of the fact that he could not avoid the collision," it states.
The attorney's motion seeks 36 months home confinement.
Her family members, in letters to the judge, suggest he deserves more jail time.
"Jail time for the defendant will not bring (Lilly) back to us," Jennifer Taylor wrote to the judge. "It will not fix the hearts broking from her death. It will only keep this man, who showed no regard for her, from being free to live as he pleases and drive down the streets of your county."
