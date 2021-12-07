Police lights

NORTH PORT - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash near U.S. 41 and northbound River Road.

An alert was issued Tuesday morning about the crash that happened at 5:40 a.m., involving one fatality, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

It said traffic is being diverted and heavy delays are expected near the scene of the wreck, between North Port and Wellen Park. 

This story will be updated.  

