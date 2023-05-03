WELLEN PARK — When brothers David and Dennis Valentino opened their second New York-styled Prime Serious Steak in Venice in late 2021, David Valentino called it “our biggest investment as a small family company.”
He also hinted their next project was lined up and soon to be unveiled.
“It’s another investment in the Venice area, where we want to be as much part of the community as we are in North Port and Port Charlotte,” he said.
Neither another Bocca Lupo nor even Italian. It would, he said, be an entirely new endeavor, on “a pretty grand scale.”
That grand undertaking turned out to be Downtown Wellen’s premier lakefront restaurant.
The 6,000-square-foot, 320-seat Banyan House Restaurant is now open to the public on the banks of the new downtown’s 80-acre Grand Lake.
Featuring upscale New American/world fusion cuisine, it will also be Downtown Wellen’s exclusive caterer for next-door waterfront event venue Solis Hall.
For 27 years, the Valentino brothers, later joined by partner Mark Costanzo, have owned and operated restaurants from Port Charlotte to Venice, including Donato’s Italian Restaurant, two Prime Serious Steaks and three Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizzas, one of them an early anchor eatery in the Wellen Marketplace shopping center.
They’ve already launched Claw & Co. fast-casual lobster rolls as one of the first operations in Downtown Wellen’s al fresco The Yard — a colorful circle of repurposed shipping containers acting as a faux food truck park.
By year’s end, they’ll be operating nine local eateries, including Downtown Wellen’s Acqua Pazza coastal Italian dining, and their catering company.
The Valentinos are well known for creating a playfully unique environment in each of their restaurants.
Donato’s transports diners to the New York City neighborhoods of their family heritage, replicating apartment windows, fire escapes and shop-lined streets with fire hydrants, street lamps, even a maple tree, all under a starry night sky.
Prime Serious Steak surrounds guests with black-and-white images of New York City, seats them in steakhouse red-leather banquettes and features such sophisticated touches as popovers, smooth tableside salad service and butcher-block place settings.
Each Bocca Lupo coal-fired oven has been lit with coals from the original “Wolf” that’s been burning continuously for 13 years in Port Charlotte.
The Banyan House takes full advantage of its setting, showing off a 180-degree view of the lake and sunsets from a soaring lakehouse-style structure that’s light as a greenhouse inside.
Not content with making the most of the outdoors that surrounds them, the Valentinos also brought it indoors with realistic 20-foot-tall faux banyan trees and leafy green décor.
Here, too, a living fire beats at the heart of the restaurant. As soon as guests step in the door, The Banyan House’s oak-and-citruswood-fired grill embraces them with a smoky bouquet, then entrances them with its food and drink infusions.
Today’s diners want an experience, and The Banyan House gives them one.
The entire chef-driven menu tempts visitors to return and have it all.
It offers full meals as well as affordable small sharing plates that are meals in themselves.
An early happy hour lets guests meet friends for classically creative cocktails like Hemingway’s Breakfast (Papa’s Pilar rum, absinthe mist, orange marmalade et al.), Smoked Old Fashioned, and a Sazerac straight out of New Orleans. Some cocktails sport an eye-popping smoke-infused bubble top.
There’s a smaller list of casual lunchtime selections — two soups and salads, seven unique handhelds, and a pasta with the likes of caramelized fennel, baba ganoush and charred tomato ragu.
Dinner fuses world traditions from France, the Mediterranean, Germany, Mexico, South America and Korea with Gulf and Atlantic seafood standards.
Meats range from all-natural, farm-to-table Brasstown Beef to Bell & Evans organic chicken, Colorado lamb and Berkshire pork chops.
Executive Chef David Blackburn, a passionate young chef from Boca Grande’s Gasparilla Inn and Pink Elephant, partnered with the Valentino team to create menus that perfectly balance light and filling.
David Valentino said, “Our chef, David Blackburn, came down from The Greenbrier to work at the Gasparilla Inn right before COVID. While (menus are) always a collaborative effort with us, he has done amazing things and really helped elevate our new venture to the next level.”
The Banyan House ($$-$$$, O), 19725 Wellen Park Boulevard, Wellen Park, is open daily for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. and lunch, starting May 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday brunch will be served in the future. Reservations can be made only online at banyanhouserestaurant.com.
