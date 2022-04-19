Big Truck Day

Sarasota County's Big Truck Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, North Port. It's free to all.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Is there anyone out there who doesn't like big trucks and heavy equipment, all cleaned up and in one fun place?

Big trucks will roll into the grounds of CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, North Port, for the 26th annual Big Truck Day.

It's 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Families and people of all ages can come over for free and climb up, honk the horns, pull some levers and get an up-close look at more than 30 big trucks and heavy machines.

There will also be free crafts and children's games, CoolToday Park is open for touring. Stadium concessionaires to purchase food and beverage.

For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.

