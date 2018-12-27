Earlier this month we opened Blue Heron Park, created with the understanding of the connection between health benefits and communal green spaces. This will be a benefit for current and future West Villages Florida residents.
Blue Heron Park is located at 501 N. River Road, about one mile north of the intersection of S. Tamiami Trail and River Road. Open daily from dawn to dusk, this provides our community with a gathering place to enjoy our natural beauty. Those who live in Oasis and Renaissance enjoy their own gated access to the park.
Keeping fit comes naturally with two miles of walking and running trails. Relax your mind, body and spirit by relaxing on a bench in the shade and watching birds as well as the active aquatic life.
One of the first things we learned about our residents is they love their pets. They quickly told us we need a dog park for all West Villages communities. Therefore, we designed the 33-acre park to include a two-acre dog park, with separate areas for large and small breeds. There’s plenty of room for the dogs to play together, chase tennis balls, run the agility stations or sit in the shade.
The water fountains keep them hydrated, and a bathing station allows their owners to give them a quick rinse before going home. We ask that guests clean up after their canine and follow paw park rules.
Blue Heron Park was developed with sustainable features, including benches made of recycled materials, solar powered lights and the City’s first solar-powered aeration device in the central lake. The rocks and logs used in the agility courses are re-located from other parts of the property. Large trees were saved to provide shade areas throughout the park.
We hope you’ll visit the park and enjoy as much or as little activity as you’d like—it’s all part of living life your way.
Paul Erhardt is the president of West Villages.
