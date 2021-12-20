WELLEN PARK — Canadian photographer Chris St. Michael was visiting Sarasota National when he decided to try to get some nature shots.
That’s when, out of the fog, a bobcat appeared. Then another. Then a family of bobcats.
St. Michael wasn’t sure if they were sizing him up as food or were just curious.
“It was a foggy morning and I debated whether I would go out to look for subjects to photograph in Sarasota National,” he said in an email. “My hope was to get a photo of a roseate spoonbill.”
He hoped to get an image of the spoonbill with the fog and started cycling down a path — when a bobcat caught his attention, he said.
“It had come out of the brush along the path and darted back in when it saw me approaching,” he wrote. “I rode past where it went in, thinking that if I stopped and waited a bit, it might come out again.”
He’d wanted to get a bobcat image earlier in the week — so he decided to end his spoonbill search.
He waited about 15-20 minutes and then the bobcat “appeared out of the fog and walked across the path.”
He was “thrilled” to get some photographs.
“About a minute later, the bobcat came back out onto the path followed by a second bobcat,” he said. “I knelt down and was bouncing back and forth taking photos between the two cats when two more appeared...By this time, I was shaking, unable to focus (literally and figuratively) on what was happening in front of me. They seemed to be curious about me, and all four cats turned and stared at me.”
He said all four cats started looking at him, with the smallest approaching him as he knelt down. It stopped about 20 feet away.
“I didn’t care if they were sizing me up for a meal, I was photographing four bobcats,” he wrote.
He said he had the camera firing away images for about 10 minutes.
“It was time. The mother (I think) turned and headed away from me down the trail and back into the fog. The others, who saw me once as perhaps interesting, now turned as well, and joined the mother, continuing their journey and leaving me in the fog wondering what just happened.”
