Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists the trophy as first baseman Freddie Freeman cheers after the Braves won the baseball World Series with a win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the series, Tuesday in Houston.
Fans celebrate at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park while watching Game 6 of the World Series, held in Houston, featuring the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. CoolToday Park is the home field of the Braves during spring training.
Tait Torstenson, left, and Ryan Cook, of Englewood, celebrate the Atlanta Braves World Series championship at Superior Pools Tomahawk Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park. CoolToday Park is the home field of the Braves during spring training.
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.
Kevin M. Cox
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Fans, from left, Mark Baylor, Paul Trosper and Debbie Baylor watch the final innings of Game 6 of the World Series while standing at CoolToday Park.
SUN PHOTOS BY SCOTT LAWSON
Fans at CoolToday Park's Superior Pools Tomahawk Tiki Bar react during the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series with the Atlanta Braves defeating the Houston Astros for the championship.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
