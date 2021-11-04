WELLEN PARK — CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the World Champion Atlanta Braves, has planned a party to coincide with the World Series parade in Atlanta on Friday.

The stadium, at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, Wellen Park, will be open at 11 a.m. The parade viewing begins at noon, on the stadium's big video board screen. 

Seats will be available at stadium's third-base concourse, and the Tomahawk Tiki Bar will be open for food and drinks, with drink specials throughout the celebration.

For more information, visit www.braves.com/springtraining, call 941-413-5000 or check out www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark for updated information.

