VENICE — Combining his two passions, Michael Parise is bringing both coffee and cannolis to Venice through his food truck Parise’s.
“We found Venice and I said I think we found our little spot,” Parise said.
Local customers can find a full coffee bar, Italian sodas, its own cold brew and several sweet options, including cannolis and affogato, which is espresso poured over ice cream with various toppings.
Specializing in various flavors of cannolis, Parise has been in the cannoli and catering industry for many years.
In 2004, he opened Cannoli Kings in Los Angeles. The catering company sold its unique cannolis to people in the city and later to many celebrities, including Michael Jackson.
“I was starting to sell nationwide,” Parise said.
Those sales and big catering jobs led to Cannoli Kings being named “Best in Los Angeles, The Peoples Choice,” in 2006 by CitySearch and FOXLA, the Parise Coffee website stated.
Parise was no stranger to fame since he started as a comedian in the 1990s and worked alongside big names such as Adam Sandler.
Once he met his wife Sherilene and the two had their daughter Catherine, he was ready to leave touring behind and he started Cannoli Kings.
“Everybody wanted Cannoli Kings,” Parise said about the cannoli fame.
After the market crash in 2008, he said the business shifted to only serving A-list parties.
Another one of his food ventures over the years included opening a place in North Carolina called Parise’s New American Bistro.
He said he took a “disheveled” spot and within six months it was No. 1 for fine dining in Western North Carolina.
“That is when I started delving into the coffee business,” he said.
In between doing some catering jobs, he did a comedy stint in Las Vegas.
As time went on, the Parise family decided to make a move to Florida.
Parise lived in Central Florida growing up and remembered Sarasota. He and his family rented a place in South Sarasota before finding Venice.
“I fell in love with this town,” Parise said.
He said he saw the opportunity for a mobile truck in Venice and decided to combine his more recent coffee passion with his cannoli history.
Parise’s food truck opened around two months ago after Hurricane Ian.
“Next thing you know we are just becoming a hit,” he said.
The food truck is also a way for Parise to work alongside his wife and daughter, who is a senior at Venice High School.
“We want to be part of the community,” he said while mentioning getting involved with the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA by sponsoring its Black Tie Gala in February.
The food truck can be found at the Venice YMCA off Center Road and the Venice Mercato on the Island on Saturdays. Parise’s is also available for private events.
Like other local food trucks, Parise’s locations throughout the week and any updates can be found at its page bit.ly/3AURwCt
Parise’s packaged coffee is available at parisecoffe.com
“Now here I am filling cannolis again and making great coffee,” Parise said.
