Fending off the Chariots of Fire

Aslin Bikfalvy, right, fends off a Roman chariot at the April 2022 Venice Chalk Festival.

VENICE — There won't be an International Chalk Festival this year.

Founder Denise Kowal is already working at bringing the event back in 2024 — but not in Venice.


Chalk Festival

Chalk drawings, such as this one by Devyn Wensley, look like actual museum canvas paintings laid on the ground.
