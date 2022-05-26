WELLEN PARK — A Charlotte County deputy was fired earlier this year for trespassing on CoolToday Park's field in the middle of the night, according to authorities.
Nicole Lee Kovalsky, 26, of Venice, was caught "running the bases" at the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium around 1:30 a.m. March 10, according to an internal affairs investigation document released by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
She then allegedly attacked a security guard at the stadium before being arrested by North Port Police Department officers.
"I made contact and she was clearly high and combative," the guard said in a statement.
Kovalsky then allegedly ignored the guard and proceeded to access the baseball field through a gate that was not padlocked.
Under Marsy's Law, the guard's name was redacted on the arrest report from March.
The guard also said in the arrest report that Kovalsky bit him on the hand and arm, and elbowed him in the teeth, when he attempted to keep her from further accessing the field.
North Port police arrived at the scene around 1:43 a.m. and made contact with both the guard and Kovalsky. Kovalsky allegedly attempted to pull herself away from the guard and the officers several times.
Eventually, one of the officers took out a Taser to get Kovalsky to comply with being detained, at which point she did.
According to the arrest report, Kovalsky proceeded to give her name, mentioned she was a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy, and recite her badge number at the time. She was then read her Miranda rights and chose not to speak further with officers at the scene.
The guard chose not to press charges, according to police records. However, Kovalsky was still charged with one count each of trespassing, battery and resisting arrest without violence.
Shortly after Kovalsky was arrested, the NPPD contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident. In an internal affairs document released by CCSO on Thursday, it was also noted that Kovalsky had failed to show up for a "fit for duty evaluation" scheduled for Feb. 24.
The reason for the evaluation was cited as being "an incident that occurred at Training Division," which was not elaborated on in the internal affairs report.
The same day she was arrested, Kovalsky was visited by CCSO deputies at Sarasota County Jail. She was served with a Notice of Intent to Withdraw Appointment, effectively firing her as a deputy. She was provided with a chance to contest the decision by filing for name clearing hearing.
She did not do so by the deadline of March 14.
The internal affairs report cited three violations of CCSO's internal operations rules:
• failure to comply with lawful orders from a supervisor or internal affairs investigator
• failure to be available or contact office during administrative leave
• violation of laws
The conclusion of the investigation was filed May 4.
According to court records, Kovalsky is scheduled to appear in Sarasota County Court for a pre-trial conference June 21.
