WELLEN PARK — A group of Wellen Park residents of all ages gathered Sept. 15 morning to help make their community a little greener.
During the Community Tree Planting Day, dozens of residents volunteered to plant hundreds of saplings around the 80-acre Grand Lake in the future Downtown Wellen area of Wellen Park.
With guidance from landscapers, residents dug holes, added soil enhancers, planted the saplings and watered the new plantings. They planted long-leaf, slash and loblolly pine, tree varieties selected to enhance the aesthetic look of Wellen Park, provide shade along the community’s trails, offer habitat to wildlife and increase the state’s pine population.
“Wellness is a major focus of Wellen Park,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park.
“We care about the health of our residents and want to provide ways for them to stay active and enjoy the outdoors. We also care about the natural environment of Wellen Park, which is a big part of what makes the community such an appealing place to live. The Community Tree Planting Day gave our residents a chance to help enhance the natural habitat and beauty of Wellen Park,” he said.
The Community Tree Planting Day is the latest tree-focused initiative Wellen Park has undertaken.
Its Heritage Tree Program began earlier this year, a nearly $1 million effort to relocate 26 healthy live oak trees, ranging from 14 to 96 inches in diameter, from various places to Downtown Wellen.
The decades-old trees will help establish an immediate sense of place, while they remove thousands of pounds of carbon dioxide from the air each year, generate oxygen and minimize rainwater runoff.
The word “wellen” means waves in German and wellness in Dutch, and the community’s brand and vision are rooted in wellness.
“It’s a healthy place, and there are many ways to be healthy,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park. “It might mean taking your kayak or paddleboard out or fishing the 80-acre lake. It might mean hiking, biking or walking. Or it might be a sunset happy hour toast with friends, or simply sitting under a big oak tree and relaxing.”
