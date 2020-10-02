WELLEN PARK - CoolToday Park recently hosted a COVID-protocol compliant concert featuring the Tampa and Orlando-based band #NoFilter.
It was a part of the facility's Party at the Plaza concert series.
It's next hosting the 1960s band The Tams, an Atlanta-based group that had several Top 40 hits in the 1960s - along with a British resurgence in the 1980s.
The Tams perform Oct. 17.
