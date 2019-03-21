WEST VILLAGES — Whether you love baseball or not, the Atlanta Braves are here.
Situated just off Playmore Drive and West Villages Parkway is the team's new spring training home — CoolToday Park.
The park offers a lot more than just baseball, and there are plans to welcome the community all year at the new park. Though if you're not a baseball fan, Vice President of Florida Operations Mike Dunn wants you to be a fan — he likes it even more if you were a Braves fan.
CoolToday offers plenty for the fan and non-fan to enjoy whether it's a concert, movie night, a car show or a game, Dunn hopes you'll visit.
"April starts the movie nights and the first play day (in the park) is May 1st and April 20th will be the grand opening of the tiki bar," Dunn said.
Dunn can't say just yet, which film will be shown during the first movie night, but he can confirm it will be a baseball movie.
The tiki bar has been a fixture for the park that is supposed to be open all year for fans and non-fans to enjoy a drink either during a game or in the off-season.
While play day in the park Dunn explains opens the park up to families to come play. Those who attend will have the ability to to run the bases and play catch among other events.
Activities for the park are set to be released this month. From the open green in front of the stadium to inside the park, there is plenty to see and do.
When fans arrive they'll have access to the two floor gift shop. There they can shop for Braves merchandise and see what they have to offer.
Once it's game time fans will have access to the park. Inside the park there isn't a bad seat, even in the bleachers. Dunn says that they had the fan experience in mind when they designed the park.
"It's the 360 concept so you can navigate the complex," Dunn said.
He added that it was important to the Braves from the fan's perspective to be able to enjoy the game from multiple angles.
"We've made it to be a navigable stadium, mindful of the seat that is purchased for the seat holder," Dunn said.
Even the drink rails are placed in such a way to not obstruct the views for the fans.
The park provides vistas from all over whether you're on the berm or standing near concession there is a view of the action on the field.
The berm itself is also special, it provides a place for families to gather and enjoy the game.
"It's a lawn seat and you can bring in your blanket and watch from the outfield," Dunn said.
Dunn says that there are parks that have them and he said that they were fortunate enough to tie it in. Those at the berm have the ability to also be able to catch balls due to where it sits in the outfield.
Another space that is for the community is the front plaza area, which Dunn says that the events are being scheduled.
The space can be used for farmers markets, car shows, yoga classes or even golf cart parades.
Like the rest of the scheduling for the park those interested in attending the events will have an opportunity to see what's coming up.
