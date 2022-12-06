After staying stable for more than two months, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped by 54% in the week beginning Nov. 25, and the positivity rate rose back into double digits.
According to the state’s Weekly Situation Report published Dec. 2, there were 18,761 new cases that week, the most since mid-September.
The previous week saw 12,155 new cases, the report shows. Between the weeks beginning Sept. 23 and Nov. 18 the range of new cases fluctuated in a range from 9,926 to 12,365.
Experts say the increase could be attributable to a number of causes, including new variants; relaxed precautions; increased travel; holiday gatherings; and seasonality, with surges having occurred the previous two winters.
The positivity rate varied from 6.7% to 8.9% in the same period but had been rising since the week beginning Oct. 7. It hit 11.4% for the week beginning Nov. 25, the highest since early September, when the most recent wave ended.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of Florida is at a low level of community transmission, but both Sarasota (309 cases) and Charlotte (112 cases) counties are designated medium level.
That means keeping up with your vaccinations; getting tested if symptomatic; and wearing a mask if symptomatic or positive, CDC.gov states.
Both Sarasota (67.4) and Charlotte (56.8) had a lower rate of cases per 100,000 population than Florida’s 84 cases. And at 9.3% and 9.6% respectively, their positivity rate was also below the state rate (11.4%).
Six of the state’s 67 counties had a higher rate of cases per 100,000 population than the state rate, with 168.6 cases per 100,000 in Dade County the highest.
Fifteen counties had a higher positivity rate, led by St. Johns County at 18.6%.
Lafayette County reported no cases. It was also one of 16 counties that reported no vaccinations being administered for the week beginning Nov. 25.
Statewide, only 3,203 first doses were given that week, with 2,559 second doses and 28,766 booster or additional shots.
The state’s vaccination rate remains at 72%, where it’s been since July. It’s 74% in Sarasota County and 71% in Charlotte County.
On Tuesday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported a COVID census of 56 patients, with five people in the ICU and two deaths on Monday.
The state death toll from COVID through Dec. 1 was 83,201, according to the latest Weekly Status Report.
